Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

