Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

