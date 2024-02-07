HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997 over the last 90 days. 83.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.