Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hoth Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoth Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

