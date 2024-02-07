Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hoth Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.30.

Hoth Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

