Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Howmet Aerospace worth $58,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

