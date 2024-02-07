HSBC Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Reduce

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Fortinet stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

