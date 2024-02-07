Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Hubbell worth $54,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $350.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $356.38.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

