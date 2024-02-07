IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $630.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $591.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $567.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

