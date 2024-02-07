ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.29. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 6,004 shares changing hands.

ImmuCell Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

