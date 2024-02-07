Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

