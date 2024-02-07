Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

