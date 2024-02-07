Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 228% compared to the average daily volume of 4,285 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

