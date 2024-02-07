iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

