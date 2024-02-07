iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

