J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,541 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.