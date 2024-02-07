J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $192.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

