J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

