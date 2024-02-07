J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock worth $9,831,770 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

REGN opened at $937.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $892.41 and its 200-day moving average is $837.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

