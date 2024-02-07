Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Jacobs Solutions worth $55,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

J opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

