Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

