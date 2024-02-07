Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.43% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 31,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $67.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

