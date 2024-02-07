John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
PDT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
