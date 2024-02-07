John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

PDT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 85,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.