John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HTD opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

