Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

