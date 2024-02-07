JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 22.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

