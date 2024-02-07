JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $104.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.
OMC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.