JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $266,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $503.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

