JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $503.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

