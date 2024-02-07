Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $4,301,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

