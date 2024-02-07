Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

