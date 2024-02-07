Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.51 and a one year high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

