Keybank National Association OH Has $651,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

