Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,315 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $15,845,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.