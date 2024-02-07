Keybank National Association OH Sells 145 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

CFR stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

