KilterHowling LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KilterHowling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

