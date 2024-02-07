Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

