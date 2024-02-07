L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

LHX opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

