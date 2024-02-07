Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $57,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

