Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 23rd

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of LAZ opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 26.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

