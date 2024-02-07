Leerink Partnrs Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $19.79 for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $19.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.44.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

