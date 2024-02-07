Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.45). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

PRTC opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Free Report ) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

