Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.0 %

Lennar stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.