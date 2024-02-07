Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

