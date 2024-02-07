Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Nvidia: Big gainers from new AI spending
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.