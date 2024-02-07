Loews (NYSE:L) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after purchasing an additional 228,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,101,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

