Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Markel Group worth $60,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,407.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,420.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,446.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

