Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,377 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.76% of Ingredion worth $179,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

