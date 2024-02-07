Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 491,079 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $196,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 24.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 155,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 938,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

