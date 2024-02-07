Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 5,495 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.11% of ITT worth $169,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

