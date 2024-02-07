Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 62,468 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.34% of Sensata Technologies worth $192,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 55.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 234,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

ST opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

